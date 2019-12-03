Today is Giving Tuesday, and your contributions to the Aiken Standard's annual Community Christmas Card can ensure that school projects like Cyril B. Busbee Elementary's community closet will have the clothes, school supplies and food students need for the rest of the year.
For just a $1 donation, area residents and visitors can support students who might need eyeglasses, shoes, school supplies or other services throughout the school year.
For that small gift, the Aiken Standard will publish the contributors' names and the names of anyone they would like to honor in the Christmas Day issue of the newspaper in its first Community Christmas Card. All the money raised by the holiday greeting, 100% of the proceeds, will be divided among Aiken County Public Schools to help students.
Readers can make a contribution for themselves, to honor another person or in memory of a family member or friend. Businesses and organizations can participate, too, making contributions in the names of their employees or members.
To give, please legibly write the names to sign on the Community Christmas Card along with at least $1 per name and mail to the Aiken Standard at 326 Rutland Drive, Aiken, SC 29801 by Dec. 13 to be included in the Christmas Day edition of the newspaper.
To put the donation on your credit or debit card, call the Aiken Standard between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 803-648-2311.
To make a contribution online, visit aikenstandard.com/donate.
Online contributors will be able to include their names and list the names of their honorees in the comments section on the donation payment site.
All contributions will be set up in an easily accessed fund and used at the discretion of the Aiken County Public Schools' counselors to help their students meet immediate needs. The Community Christmas Card donations will be there for counselors to use when they see an opportunity to improve a child’s chances of getting the education they deserve.