Construction and renovation updates are on the Aiken County School Board's agenda for its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Public Schools District office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
New construction and renovation projects are ongoing at Aiken High School's James Taylor Gymnasium, the new Graniteville Elementary School, the new Ridge Spring-Monetta High School and the Silver Bluff High Schools football stadium.
The board also will hear final reading changes to the district's tobacco use policy to reflect state law that updates the Youth Access to Tobacco Prevention Act of 2006.
In other business, the board will hear an update from the Recruitment and Retention Committee and consider bids for lawn maintenance service at Area 3 schools and the renewal of the Waterford Early Learning System, two digital programs designed for early education.