The Aiken County School Board will hear the design development and final architectural contract documents and budget for the new gymnasium at North Augusta High School at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The Board will meet at 7 p.m. in Aiken County Public Schools' district office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
Approval of the final design and budget will allow the school district to begin advertising and accepting construction bids.
The Board also will vote on accepting the building package from HG Reynolds Company Inc. for $14.5 million and the construction document budget for the new addition at Midland Valley High School.
Under information items, the Board will hear updates as follows:
• A review of the first year of the Aiken Scholars Academy.
• A construction status report for the James Taylor Gymnasium renovation at Aiken High School.
• A construction status report about renovations and additions at the new Graniteville Elementary.
• A construction status report about phase 2 of construction at Ridge Spring-Monetta High/Middle.
• A construction status report about the new restrooms at the Silver Bluff High School football stadium.
• A report on purchases made from minority vendors for the fiscal year ended June 30.