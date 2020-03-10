Construction status updates at multiple schools with ongoing projects were discussed at the Aiken County School Board’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
According to Shawn Foster, chief officer of operations and student services, construction at Ridge-Spring Monetta Elementary School's Phase 3 project is approximately one month behind schedule due to heavy rainfall over the past several weeks.
Construction is underway on projects at Midland Valley High School and North Augusta High School, and demolition and groundbreaking has begun at Millbrook Elementary, Foster said.
The board voted to approve March 23 as a weather makeup day, effectively closing schools and district facilities. Only 12-month employees would be required to work March 23. Teacher pay will not be affected by the makeup day.
Two change order items for the Aiken High School Phase 3 James Taylor Renovation included repaving the drive behind the James Taylor Gym and grading a new location for the Aiken High band to practice at aside from the baseball outfield, which Foster said was "torn up" from frequent activities.
The change order amounts total in $215,768.
"We have the money for this," Foster said during the school board meeting.
The board also voted to approve applications for two major grants; the 2020-21 Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant Application by Leavelle McCampbell Middle School and the Distinguished Arts Program 2020-21 Arts Curricular Innovation Grant by East Aiken School of the Arts.
Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence said cleaning in schools has increased in frequency in response to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, and that the school board was developing a plan to continue teaching services should school districts in South Carolina be forced to close.
Laurence also said Aiken County was one of the places in South Carolina with the highest return rate of the 2010 census and hoped participation would be equally high in 2020.
"A lot of our federal funding in the school district is dependent on census numbers, so we really do want to encourage people to participate," Laurence said.