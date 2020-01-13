Members of the Aiken County School Board will hear bids for two elementary school projects at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Aiken County Public Schools district office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
The district received bids from five vendors for the planned addition and renovation at Millbrook Elementary in Aiken with McKnight Construction Co. submitting the lowest bast bid of $9.4 million.
H.G. Reynolds received a guaranteed maximum price of $20 million for the new Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School. The price is about $300,000 below the construction budget.
The board also will hear construction status reports for the James Taylor Gymnasium renovation project at Aiken High School, Midland Valley High School addition and renovation, North Augusta High School gymnasium and fine arts addition and the new Ridge Spring-Monetta High School.
In other business, the board will hear a transportation update and consider a bid to relocate portable classrooms and donations to Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School and New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School.
During special orders of business, the board will elect officers for the year and sign the South Carolina School Boards Association Principles.
The board will recognize the Schofield Middle School football team. The board also will recognized East Aiken School of the Arts and New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School as South Carolina Schools of Excellence in Arts Education for 2019.
Ridge Spring-Monetta High School will be the interim superintendent's school spotlight.