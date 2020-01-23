A presentation on conducting a superintendent search is on the agenda for the Aiken County School Board's special called meeting Saturday.
Scott Price of the South Carolina School Board Association will make the presentation and discuss board roles and responsibilities.
The work session will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Aiken County Public Schools' district office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
Other items on the agenda are as follows:
• A financial overview from Tray Traxler, the school district's chief officer of Finance
• A student discipline overview from King Laurence, interim superintendent, and Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer of Operations and Student Services
• A discussion of board committees
• A discussion of board goals.