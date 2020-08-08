Hundreds of children are now more prepared for school thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Aiken Community.
Free Riders Motorcycle Club Inc. of Aiken County, a nonprofit organization, sponsored the 17th annual Back 2 School Drive Saturday afternoon, helping many families conquer a need that is heavily prominent as schools set to reopen at the end of this month.
The coronavirus pandemic is still a deciding factor for parents who have to determine whether to keep their children home or to send them back to the classrooms.
For parents like Olivia Bryer, a mother of two middle schoolers, the threat is one she has no choice but to face.
“I’ve been working part time since April … it’s been really hard,” Bryer, who cleans houses for living, said after she and her children were leaving the event. “Once they go back, I can start working more again … I already got a few calls.”
Bryer said she’s going to insist that her children wear masks at school as often as they can, though since both of them play sports, she says that they are all going to have to be more careful.
Though the Back to School Drive was scheduled to start at 11 a.m., the organizers started serving families an hour early as dozens backed up around the future York Street Second Baptist Church where the event was held.
Carol Scurry, one of the drive's organizers, said that the organization had put together over 300 backpacks full of supplies relevant to each child’s grade.
"So many parents have been laid off because of (the COVID-19 pandemic) so this is just a way we can help, whether kids are going to school or doing virtual (schooling) at home … we’re not turning anybody away," Scurry said. “This is one burden parents won’t have to worry about.”
At the Back 2 School drive in 2019, the organization served 772 families, a number that could increase or decrease this year.
“Due to the situation going on in school, it's a give or take,” Scurry said.
Along with notebooks and pens, each backpack also contained child-friendly literature about the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer passed out by the Salvation Army of Aiken, another nonprofit organization.
The organization additionally gave out bundles of fresh vegetables donate from the Golden Harvest Food Bank in Aiken, meeting an additional need that some families may have.
The Salvation Army of Aiken has tripled in the amount of people they’ve helped since the pandemic began, said volunteer Lt. April Tiller, with fresh food being a major need for families.
“Fresh food can be pretty expensive in some grocery stores,” Tiller said. “It’s a much healthier option than buying junk food … and it’s one of the few things (our organization) can do to help people make healthy choices.”
Families also had a sweet treat waiting for them as they left the event.
Anthony Simpkins, owner of Frozen Delights, a shaved ice business, was on scene to pass out free treats.
Simpkins said he wanted to find a way to continue to give back to the community no matter how or where.
“(The community) supports my business so I want give back how I can,” Simpkins said.
Aiken County families who still need assistance with obtaining school supplies can contact the Free Riders Motorcycle Club Inc. at 803-761-1543 or contact the York St. Second Baptist Office at 803-644-3994.