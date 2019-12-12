It's natural to give at Christmas. Giving is the spirit of the season.
But needs – especially the needs of school children – last all year long.
A donation to the Aiken Standard's annual Community Christmas Card can ensure some of those needs are being met long after the holidays are over.
Your donation of just $1 will help support students in Aiken County Public Schools who might need eyeglasses, shoes, school supplies or a family bill paid throughout the rest of the school year.
“Christmas is for children but it feels good to know that the Community Christmas Card fund for Aiken County students is there throughout the year,” Aiken Standard Publisher Rhonda Overbey said. “Most of us can use the Christmas spirit all year long, and Aiken Standard readers who donate to this fund will make that happen for area kids in need.
“With so many worthwhile charitable organizations in our community, I believe the Community Christmas Card fund for Aiken County students fills a unique niche. It acts as a way to direct funds to the school counselors who are often the first to recognize students' unspoken needs that may hinder their learning experiences.”
For each $1 donation, the Aiken Standard will publish contributors' names and the names of the people they would like to honor in the Christmas Day issue of the newspaper. All the money raised by the holiday greeting – 100% of the proceeds – will be divided among Aiken County Public Schools to help students.
Readers can make a contribution for themselves, to honor another person or in memory of a family member or friend. Businesses and organizations can participate, too, making contributions in the names of their employees or members.
To give, please legibly write the names to sign on the Community Christmas Card along with at least $1 per name and mail to the Aiken Standard at 326 Rutland Drive, Aiken, SC 29801 by Friday, Dec 13, to be included in the Christmas Day edition.
To put the donation on a credit or debit card, call the Aiken Standard between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 803-648-2311.
To make a contribution online, visit aikenstandard.com/donate.
Online contributors will be able to include their names and list the names of their honorees in the comments section on the donation payment site.
All contributions will be set up in an easily accessed fund and used at the discretion of the Aiken County Public Schools' counselors to help their students meet immediate needs. The Community Christmas Card donations will be there for counselors to use when they see an opportunity to improve a child’s chances of getting the education they deserve.