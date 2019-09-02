A citizenship preparation course will be offered in Aiken beginning Oct. 1.
The course is designed to help eligible immigrants pass the U.S. naturalization interview and examination. The eight-week course will be taught from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave.
The course will focus on learning United States history, government and geography; understanding the rights and responsibilities of citizenship; preparing for the reading, writing and speaking portions of the test; and getting ready for the interview.
To be eligible for U.S. citizenship, immigrants must have had a Permanent Residence Card for five years, or three if married to a U.S. citizen, and must demonstrate an ability to speak, read and write English.
Dr. Sandy Hochel and Janey Rule are the course instructors. Both have extensive experience teaching the citizenship preparation course, according to a news release about the course.
Former students have reported that the course gave them the knowledge and confidence to successfully pass the interview and test, according to the release.
Maria, an immigrant from Mexico, testified that she learned all she needed to do well in the interview.
Tsion from Ethiopia said, "When I first planned to apply for citizenship, I thought I could do it by myself. But after I heard about the class, it took away all the burdens of preparation from my head. I am very glad that I took the class. With knowledgeable and very dedicated teachers, I came out with a 100% confidence that I would pass the exam."
Shirley from China and Anastacio from Mexico said they thought the mock interviews and tutorial assistance gave them the needed information and confidence. All are now proud U.S. citizens, according to the release.
Students must register for the course because enrollment is limited to 16 students and because an English assessment is required.
To register or for more information, call 803-645-2059 or email sandyhochel@bellsouth.net.
The cost of the course textbook is $40.