To quote Charlie Daniels, young violinists rosined up their bows and played their fiddles hard – and added some fancy footwork to their fine finger-work, too – this week at the first Fiddle Frenzy Camp.
Sponsored by the Aiken Civic Orchestra, the week-long camp allows the campers – from very young children to recent high school graduates – to mix up musical styles, combining classical works with Celtic folk music from Scotland and Ireland and American fiddle tunes, while learning strings techniques and having fun.
In the sanctuary of St. John's United Methodist Church on Wednesday morning, the older students added choreography and movement – jumps, dips and criss-cross hops - to “Toss the Bach,” a mashup of “Toss the Feathers,” an Irish folk song, and Bach's “Double Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins.”
“The students get to cross different genres and varieties of music,” said Adam DePriest, the director of the Aiken Civic Orchestra who helped organize the camp. “These kids are all classically trained, but they're learning these different tunes and skills, too.”
The students will showcase what they learned during the camp at a free concert at 4 p.m. Friday at St. John's at 104 Newberry St. N.W.
“They're working on very specific movements for very specific pieces,” DePriest said. “The concert will feature a few ensemble pieces the've been working on all week. They have pieces with choreography, and we might throw in a couple of other pieces they can all play together that might or might not have choreography.”
An instructor from Athens, Georgia, and two with the Music City Strings, a youth string-performance ensemble from Franklin, Tennessee, outside Nashville, are teaching the classes, which include group ensembles, individual master classes and movement classes. The Music City Strings performed in concert Sunday at St. John's to tune up the students and community members for the camp.
After lunch, the students perform a recital.
“They get up and play for each other,” DePriest said. “I say play some of your favorite tunes. It could be a fiddle tune or a classical piece they're working on with their teachers. They've just enjoyed being in a nonthreatening environment and can get up and share their music. It builds up so much camaraderie, and they get to be around peers who also like playing.”
DePriest said he hopes to offer Fiddle Frenzy Camp again and that this year's students will share that sense of camaraderie with their friends when the get back to their teachers and music studios.
“We hope this will inspire them to tell their friends they really missed out on a lot of fun. You should do this next time,” DePriest said.