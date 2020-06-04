“These students were born for this moment.”
Dr. Shawn Foster, the chief officer of Operations & Student Services for Aiken County Public Schools, used those words Thursday to describe the district's class of 2020.
“Being born during 9/11 and graduating during a pandemic, they've been preparing for this moment their entire lives,” he said. “Just to see the resiliency of this class and this generation of students and to be able to give them this opportunity is something we're happy to do, and we're going to enjoy and celebrate along with them.”
Because of guidelines to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the school district could not hold graduations for all seven high schools in USC Aiken's Convocation Center this year. Instead, the district scheduled outdoor ceremonies, allowing the students to graduate in person with their classmates at their high schools.
“Yes, there might be a little bit of strain, but they are worth it,” Foster said. “These students have lost out on a lot of opportunities, so to have the opportunity to bring them a memory they will have for the rest of their lives – their memory will probably be more vivid than most graduations.”
More than 700 students from Midland Valley High School, North Augusta High School and Silver Bluff High School received their diplomas Thursday on the first of two days of commencement ceremonies.
Midland Valley High School
Midland Valley High Valedictorian Parker Welsh reminded his classmates Thursday that their graduation ceremony also was their first reunion.
Many of Midland Valley's 258 seniors had not seen each other since March 16 when schools closed and classes went online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were all together Thursday morning, however; sitting 6 feet apart on the football field in their Mustang blue caps and gowns. Their families sat two-by-two spaced out in the stands.
Welsh, who is from Graniteville, said he had expected to have a virtual or drive-in ceremony but was glad to have a “real graduation,” especially on Midland Valley High's football field, the L.L. Willis Stadium.
“I played football and soccer, and all my games were on this field,” he said. “I've made so many friendships on this field. I've had so many victories on this field. It's just awesome that we get to be here one last time at Midland Valley.”
Welsh will attend Clemson University to study civil engineering in the fall and said he will miss Midland Valley.
“I'm definitely going to miss sports and seeing my friends and my teammates and my coaches and my wonderful teachers,” he said. "It's going to be tough to move on, but I'll definitely always come back.”
Salutatorian Mary Swygert from Warrenville said graduating in the Midland Valley's football stadium had special meaning for her, too.
“We've had so many things happen. To be here where we started means that much more to me,” she said.
Swygert said her message to classmates would be to be true to themselves.
“Take what you've learned during the past four years and use that to progress in life. Also, believe in yourself as an individual and try not to hide within the crowd,” she said.
Swygert, who was the rifle team commander in NJROTC, will attend the University of New Haven in Connecticut to study criminal justice and forensic science with a goal of joining the military police.
The ceremony ended with the traditional cap toss, applause and cheers from families and faculty. The overflow crowd in the parking lot on the hill above the field honked their horns to congratulate the class of 2020.
North Augusta High School
North Augusta High School’s graduating seniors’ last year of high school was different, to say the least, including Thursday’s graduation.
The class of 2020 sat 6-feet apart, spanning around half the field at Jacket Stadium, in front of their friends and family to graduate.
Valedictorian Brayden Poorvin said the graduation on the field was different than usual – in past years, graduations for the county's public high schools were held at the USCA Convocation Center.
During his speech, he mentioned the graduation location.
“If I’m correct, and this is about being memorable, then what better place to be than Jacket Stadium? I mean seriously, besides Cook-Out and the Circle K parking lot, what place has more memories than right here?” Poorvin asked.
He said what makes the high school special is the people.
“Being able to have the freedom to do what you want to do and be supported by whatever cluster of people you happen to be with,” Poorvin said.
Poorvin is headed south for college, planning to attend Florida State University and major in business administration.
Barret Smoker, salutatorian, said the graduation is the biggest difference the class of 2020 has had to face, also mentioning that the senior breakfast and senior prom were both canceled.
The annual senior awards night, during which a long list of recognitions and scholarships are awarded, also was canceled but the school produced a video about the awards that ran for more than 16 minutes.
“Honestly, I don’t think there was a better school in this area, in the whole CSRA, in terms of just getting you the best opportunities as possible and the community around you,” Smoker said, adding all the teachers and administrators are great. Smoker is headed to Columbia to attend the University of South Carolina and major in public health.
North Augusta High Principal John Murphy said he was sorry the students weren’t been able to do usual things such as prom and college decision day, but added it was really great to see the students since they haven’t seen them since March.
The students received their diplomas from Murphy on the 50-yard line, right in the middle of the big “NA” logo.
The principal’s advice to the students?
“Our legendary physician Dr. Curly Watson said there’s a few simple rules to live by,” Murphy said. “Be a lady, be a gentleman, never give up, and always try your best, and remember there’s room at the top.”
Silver Bluff High School
The graduating class of 2020 are the "chosen ones," noted Katie Briscoe, Silver Bluff High School's Principal.
With a majority of the seniors being born in the early aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, it only seemed fitting that they enter young adulthood with another nationwide change.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only cut their final high school semester in half, taking milestones like prom and senior trips with it, but will ultimately change what the next year will be like.
"It's been difficult to see some of the things they have missed… but they were faced with adversity and shown to be resilient," Briscoe said.
With distance between each senior and even more distance between them and their visiting family members, the momentous occasion was marked with cheers from the school's parking lot, where the bulk of graduate's families awaited, as the 130 seniors received their diplomas. Only two relatives per senior were allowed to sit in the bleachers due to social distancing guidelines.
Following the ceremony Markailia Walker's entire family waited for her, ready to celebrate the occasion no matter how unique circumstances.
"With all the stuff they're going through with the virus… they need our love and support," Walker's grandmother Barbara Issac said.