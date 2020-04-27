Katie Miller, a faculty member at Aiken Technical College, was recently awarded the 2020 A. Wade Martin Innovator of the Year Award from the S.C. Technical College System.
Miller is the library director at Aiken Technical College. The award she won is given to a full-time employee within the state's technical college system who develops innovative and unique methods for meeting the needs of their students.
Miller's innovative methods include introducing anatomical models to the library that students can use to study biology, anatomy and physiology. The collection, which was introduced in 2017, has grown from six skeletons to over 100 anatomical models.
She also led efforts to create the ATC Library's STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Room, a project seven years in the making. The STEAM Room is a "makerspace" that includes a 3D printer and scanner, virtual reality equipment, green screen, art supplies and more.
“Libraries are traditionally a place for books, but growing up, I struggled with learning in traditional ways," Miller said in a news release. "I was identified as a kinesthetic learner and once I could learn by doing, it all became so much easier for me. All libraries seek to help their patrons in different ways so we remain relevant in society … I was looking for how our library could best meet the needs of our students.”
Crystal Ratliff, dean of Student Success and Retention, said Miller is an excellent example of innovation for creative learning development for ATC's students.
“A visit to the Aiken Technical College Library will show that it is no longer just a place for books," Ratliff said. "It has become a space to explore, interact and to develop new skills."
For her part, Miller said it is a joy to see students have "lightbulb moments" as they utilize the library's kinetic learning models.
"They’re always surprised to hear we have calculators, anatomical models, and virtual reality systems, but once they know what we have, we see them a lot more,” said Miller. “It’s been fun to transform the way our students think about our library.”