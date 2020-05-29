Three Barnwell County students will graduate Saturday from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics at the Darlington International Raceway in Darlington.
Jonathan Maxwell, a son of Hope H. Maxwell and Michael R. Maxwell of Williston, will attend Clemson University.
Colyn James Morris, a son of Crystal Dodson Cannon and Cal Cannon of Barnwell, will attend the University of South Carolina.
Hannah Waraich, a daughter of Kiran Sheikh and Afsar Waraich of Barnwell, will attend Northeastern University.
“This is quite an accomplishment for these young men and women in the face of what we are experiencing in our country today. They have worked very hard over the past two years, and I look forward to seeing how they overcome some of the world’s most significant issues in the future,” said Dr. Ershela Sims, the school's interim president, in a news release.
Located in Hartsville, the South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics is a high school for academically motivated juniors and seniors pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and math, according to the school's website. The school is one of only 16 specialized, residential high schools in the nation.