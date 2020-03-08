Aiken Technical College will sponsor its second annual Sustainability Expo from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the college’s Student Activities Center gymnasium. The event is free and open to the public.
“The expo provides an opportunity to bring our community on campus to learn about sustainable practices and programs in our area. The theme of the expo is 'How Sustainability Impacts Communities.' We have asked our speakers and exhibitors to tie into the theme,” said Jill Uhler, the chairman of the college’s ATC Green team, which organizes the event.
Speakers and exhibitors will share information about programs and practices being implemented in area companies and in the community. They also will provide some ideas attendees can implement at home, according to a news release from the college.
A speaker panel will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Speakers are as follows:
• Tonya Bonitatibus, Savannah Riverkeeper.
• John Carman, City of Aiken Energy and Environment Committee.
• Blair Cogburn, Green Energy Biofuel.
• Alexandra Miller, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
• George Montgomery, Aiken Master Gardener Association.
• Esther Wagner, Palmetto Pride.
The Aiken Technical College Foundation also will collect donations of nonperishable food items and personal hygiene items for the college’s campus Blessing Box outside the Student Activities Center.
Exhibits will open at 9 a.m. and remain open for the duration of the event. This year’s exhibitors are as follows:
• Aiken Beekeepers Association.
• Aiken County Department of Solid Waste.
• Aiken Master Gardeners Association.
• ATC Green Team.
• Autoneum.
• Bridgestone.
• Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness.
• City of Aiken.
• City of North Augusta.
• Dominion Energy.
• Green Energy Biofuel.
• Keep Aiken County Beautiful.
• Palmetto Pride.
• Savannah Riverkeeper.
• Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.
• SC Department of Commerce.
• SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.
• Shark Solutions.
• SRP Federal Credit Union.
• Sustainability Literacy.
• The Sierra Club.
A free lunch, first-come, first-served, will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will conclude with prize drawings.
For more information about the event, contact Uhler at uhlerj@atc.edu or 803-508-7247.