GRANITEVILLE — Students at Aiken Technical College returned to class Monday, but Wednesday, they explored opportunities for involvement outside the classroom.
From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., students checked out the programs offered by ATC's student organizations and talked with representatives from the different groups during the annual Student Org Expo in the Student Activities Center.
“We have approximately 10 student organizations here at Aiken Technical College. Today's event gives our new students and reminds our returning students of the clubs we have and what they have to offer,” said Evelyn Price, ATC's student outreach and development manager.
In its first year, the EMS Association is one of ATC's newest organizations.
“We really just want to get people to be a little bit more aware and understand what EMS is about. We have everything from basics to paramedics in our program,” President Samantha Estrada said. “I think a lot of people think we're just ambulance drivers. Our organization lets them know this is the kind of treatment that we do and the kind of training that's involved.”
In addition to providing awareness about emergency medical services, the association is planning community outreach projects during the year, Estrada said. The association will hold its first blood drive today and is planning to pass out toys to children on the burn unit at Doctors Hospital in Augusta and to volunteer at a soup kitchen at Thanksgiving, Estrada said.
“We're trying to do a lot of community work and get people to be aware the EMS Association is part of Aiken Tech,” she said.
For five years, Chelsea Parker was a certified nursing assistant working with the elderly. Now she works with metal.
Parker, the secretary of ATC's student chapter of the American Welding Society, changed her major from nursing to welding.
“I wanted to completely change it up, a completely different experience,” said Parker, who will graduate in May. “I like to work with my hands and to really get my hands dirty.”
Parker said the society is “a community.”
“I wanted to give myself more responsibility, mature as an adult, get to know people and let them know how much I enjoy welding,” she said.
One of the society's goals this year is to increase membership, Parker said.
As part of her studies, Parker is one of ATC's Technical Scholars at BAE Systems in Aiken, a British company that makes armored vehicle parts. Through the paid internship, Parker shadows welders.
After graduation, Parker wants to travel and expose herself to different welding processes.
“I'll actually have a trade and a skill that I can take anywhere. That's a benefit of welding,” Parker said.
“They say women make great welders, and there's a demand if you have the skill for it.”
Laura Isbel, president of Phi Theta Kappa, ATC's honor society, said her organization's mission is to support the college.
The society has about 135 members and is open to any student who has achieved a minimum 3.5 GPA and earned 12 college hours at ATC.
“We try to make sure we're present and represent PTK at every event ATC has,” said Isbel, who is a nursing student. “We try to be at all the orientations and make sure we have a representative there so the college feels the support from us.”
In addition to academics, PTK focuses on community involvement, Isbel said.
“We hold events such as fundraises, and we do a big project to benefit the community,” she said. “We try to get as much member involvement as possible.”