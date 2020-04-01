The Aiken Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees has allocated $5,000 to establish a Student Emergency Support Fund to meet students’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal is to alleviate some of the anxiety students may be experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic and minimize disruptions to their academic progress due to unforeseen financial expenses,” ATC Foundation Director Mary Commons said Tuesday in a news release from the college.
The Foundation is accepting donations to go toward the Student Emergency Support Fund. Donations can be made online by visiting www.atc.edu/foundation.
All donations to the ATC Foundation are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Students are currently being surveyed to identify their greatest needs. This information will be used to prioritize the assistance that is provided. The Foundation plans open a formal application process for assistance within the next couple of weeks, Commons said.
“Let us pull together our resources to inspire others, build inner strength and courage to move through this crisis and come out stronger on the other side,” Commons said. “Please consider this call to action to help the thousands of students attending Aiken Technical College during the months ahead of us.”
In addition to the fund, the college’s blessing box is being stocked regularly and is available to students. The blessing box contains nonperishable food items and personal hygiene products. The blessing box is outside of the Student Activities Center near The Hub, the ATC Bookstore.