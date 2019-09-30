Aiken Technical College will kick off its 2019-20 Dynamic Dialogues Guest Lecture Series with a discussion about the upcoming 2020 census: its process, the impact, and how people can get involved.
The guest lecture will begin at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at 12:30 p.m. in the college’s amphitheater in the 700 Building.
The presenters will be Renwick McNeil, the S.C. partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau’s Atlanta region, and Will Williams, the president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
The Dynamic Dialogues Guest Lecture Series is entering its fourth year, according to a news release from ATC. Launched during the 2016-17 year, the series features four public guest lectures during each academic year with local and regional speakers on various topics.
All events are free.