Applications are being accepted for the Schofield Scholarship Fund.
Any African-American student who is in good academic standing and in need of assistance can apply. Applicants should have a close family member who either attended Schofield or was employed or is currently employed at Schofield.
Applicants can pick up an application from Aiken County high schools or the offices of Anderson & Anderson of Aiken P.A., 223 Park Ave. S.E.
The deadline to apply is March 16.
For several decades, African Americans have received assistance from the fund to further their educations through college, according to a news release about the fund.