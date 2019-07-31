With the start of school less than three weeks away for most students, it's time again to stock up on classroom supplies during South Carolina's annual sales tax holiday.
The three-day, tax-free weekend will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday and run through Sunday.
Exempt items include clothing and accessories; footwear; and school supplies used for school assignments, including pens, pencils, paper, binders, notebooks, books, book bags, lunchboxes and calculators, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue’s website.
Computers, software and printers also are exempt, as are certain bed and bath supplies for dorm rooms, apartments and homes.
Books and musical instruments are exempt if they will be used for school assignments. Textbooks already are already exempt from sales tax, but other books used for school, such as dictionaries and books used for book reports and reading assignments, are exempt during the sales tax holiday.
The exemption does not apply to items for use in a trade or business; items placed on layaway or a similar deferred payment and delivery plan; clothing and footwear rentals; cosmetics; eyewear; furniture; and jewelry, according to the website.
Cellphones, smartphones, or other handheld devices that make phone calls are not exempt. Neither are handheld devices that are primarily used to download and listen to music, download and watch videos or download and read books.
For lists of exempt and nonexempt school supplies, bed and bath items, clothing and accessories and computers and technology, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.
During the sales tax holiday, eligible items are exempt from the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes.
In past years, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the sales tax weekend, which started in 2000, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue's website.