The Joint – aka USC Aiken's Etherredge Center – was jumping Thursday morning.
Music by Duke Ellington and George Gershwin had fifth-graders dancing and clapping – proving, as the songs said, they had could swing and had rhythm – at their seats during an education program focusing on jazz.
Over two days, more than 1,000 students Aiken, Edgefield and Lexington counties attended the program performed by the Aiken Symphony Orchestra and a jazz combo and sponsored by the Aiken Symphony Guild.
The concert's jazz program, provided by the Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall, fits perfectly with a topic fifth graders study in social studies, the Harlem Renaissance, the creative explosion of works by African American musicians, writers and artists in the New York neighborhood in the 1920s, said Sharon Johnson, president of the Aiken Symphony Guild and the chairman of the Children's Concerts.
What they learn about jazz in music class reinforces what they learn about the Harlem Renaissance in social studies, said Johnson, a former educator.
“I think it's exciting for the children because so often they feel like they're learning things in a vacuum,” Johnson said. “This ties the lessons together. To me, those tie-ins make education exciting.”
Johnson many of the students probably have never been in the Etherredge Center and may not come again until they're adults.
“They need to know that it's a friendly place, a fun place,” she said.
Johnson said the annual children's concerts also can change attitudes.
“I think the attitude for a lot of people about classical music is that it's boring. Then, when they come and have such a good time, they go, 'Oh, it's not,'” she said. “It changes their attitudes but also their parents' attitudes when they go home and tell their moms and dads this concert was just awesome. We're trying to build a new culture of music listeners, and we seem to be making that happen.”