Aiken Technical College announced Tuesday its campus will resume select services with some changes to the upcoming fall semester.
The college will begin its 2020-21 academic year on Aug. 17 with most classes being online-only or in a hybrid format for the Fall 2020 semester, the school said in a news release.
Aiken Technical's annual Fall Break has also been moved to Nov. 9-13 to align with the rescheduled 2020 Masters Tournament. Classes will not be held that week but campus offices and services will operate on a regular schedule.
On Monday, the Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education approved the tuition and fee schedule for the 2020-21 academic year.
Tuition rates will be as follows:
- For Aiken County residents: $189 per credit hour.
- For South Carolina residents (those residing outside of Aiken County): $204 per credit hour.
- For residents of Columbia and Richmond counties: $189 per credit hour.
- For out-of-state residents: $267 per credit hour.
- The tuition rates include a $5 per credit hour increase. No fees were changed from the 2019-20 academic year.
The college’s Cashier’s Office and The ATC Bookstore resumed on-campus operations June 1.
The campus' Test Center will resume on-campus operations on June 15, followed by the Enrollment Services Center, library and Student Success Center on June 22.
Employees, students and campus guests will be required to wear face masks while in public areas on campus and social distancing guidelines will be enforced, the school said.
The college will provide students and employees with face masks.
All other campus services will continue remotely until further notice.