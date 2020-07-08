Two new programs are being added to Aiken Technical College's offerings in the upcoming school year – the Entrepreneurship Certificate and the Production Operator Certificate programs.
For students looking to become small business owners or looking to grow their business, the Entrepreneurship Certificate teaches small business management and operations, marketing, sales and accounting.
“This program is designed for individuals who have a skill, hobby, or interest in starting a business and being their own boss," said Dr. Steven Simmons, dean of Technical and Continuing Education, in a news release. "Too often, individuals launch their business without any knowledge of marketing, human resources, accounting and operations management. Students will gain the knowledge and skills required to be a successful entrepreneur."
This program can be completed in 18 months.
The Production Operator Certificate program prepares students for jobs such as a multi-trade technician.
Students will receive an introduction to manufacturing and industrial maintenance, power tools and manufacturing skills.
Students will also have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications in addition to the Production Operator Certificate.
“Manufacturing offers individuals with a solid career path in a safe, clean and highly technical environment,” said Simmons. “However, prospective employees may lack the knowledge and skills for entry-level employment. This program is designed to prepare students for operation positions in advance manufacturing firms.”
Classes resume at Aiken Tech on Aug. 17.