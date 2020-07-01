Aiken Technical College has named a new foundation director.
Dr. Beth LaClair has been appointed to the position, Aiken Tech announced Monday. LaClair assumed the role June 22.
As foundation director of Aiken Tech, LaClair will lead efforts to build community relationships and partnerships to support the college and students, the college said Monday.
“I’m excited to support the mission of Aiken Technical College as foundation director to support students who are invested in their education and development,” said LaClair in a news release. “There is nothing more meaningful than providing educational and scholarship resources to support motivated students in the community and help them achieve their goals.”
LaClair received her Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, an M.A.Ed. in higher education from the University of Akron, and a Bachelor of Arts in communications and media from the University of Mount Union.
LaClair has 20 years of experience in higher education administration. She also has served as the assistant director of academic admissions for communications at Augusta University, development officer for the Alpha Xi Delta Educational Foundation, regional recruiter in Colorado for the University of Alabama, and director of student services for the Capstone College of Nursing.