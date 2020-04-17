Aiken Technical College recognized students' achievements during a virtual Awards Night event on April 16.
The event, held via the college’s Facebook page, was the first of its kind for the college.
“Every year, our Awards Night Ceremony honors students who have worked hard in and out of the classroom. It was important to us that we continued this tradition – even if in a different way,” said ATC President Dr. Forest Mahan. “We honor our students for their continued dedication to their studies, for their leadership and service to the college and the community, and for their tenacity and perseverance to continue to move forward, even in the face of challenges and obstacles.”
Students received awards for leadership, service and academic achievements. The ATC Foundation also announced nearly $68,000 in scholarships awarded to current students for the 2020-2021 academic year. The foundation will announce scholarships awarded to high school seniors at a later date.
Among the several awards announced were the college’s top academic and top student leadership awards.
The college’s top academic honor, the George H. “Buck” Grant Award, was awarded to Pei-En “Starrett” Tu, a resident of Aiken. A native of Taiwan, Tu has demonstrated dedication to her education and has overcome challenges to achieve a 4.0 grade point average, said Crystal Ratliff, ATC dean of Student Success & Retention.
“When Starrett began her college career at ATC, she spoke very little English. However, she did not let that hinder her ability to achieve her goals. If anything, it sparked a drive in her to work tirelessly to overcome and be successful. She can often be found pouring over her books or working with a tutor in the Student Success Center,” said Ratliff. “Her hard work and dedication has paid off, and during her time at ATC, she has made the dean’s list each semester.”
The college awarded its Student Service Award to Brandon Rivera, a resident of Belvedere. The top student leadership award recognizes a student who has provided outstanding service to the ATC campus community. Rivera is the college’s current Student Government Association president and is also a member of the Student Leadership Council, Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and Student Veterans Association.
“Brandon was truly born to lead and is a great advocate for his fellow students,” said Melissa Johnson, ATC's director of Recruitment & Student Experience. “His work ethic and commitment are unmatched. We have come to depend on him to help encourage student engagement and student success in numerous ways.”
The Awards Night video presentation is available for viewing on the college’s Facebook page and on the college’s YouTube page.