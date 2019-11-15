GRANITEVILLE — For Khloe Hunsinger, 9, a student at Byrd Elementary, Friday was the “best day at school ever.”
She and her classmates in Ryan Key's third grade science and math classes learned about basic architecture, computer coding and electricity – all while having fund – and also met South Carolina royalty: Morgan Nichols, Miss South Carolina 2019, and Kellan Fenegan, Miss South Carolina Teen 2019, as part of Aiken County Public Schools' second One Team Principal for a Day program.
Keyatta Priester, Byrd's principal for a day, brought Nichols and Fenegan to be her assistant principals for the day, and the third graders science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, projects added up to a perfect match to Nichols' platform: “Stronger with STEM.”
“It's all about developing that 21st-century workforce, and getting to come here this morning and do STEM activities with these children was phenomenal. I'm excited for our future generation of scientists and engineers,” said Nichols, who graduated from Clemson University in May with a major in genetics and a minor in business. “I'm excited to engage with these students and show my passion for STEM and ultimately to show that passion for learning and school as well.”
From Lexington, Nichols will compete Dec. 19 for the Miss America title. If she wins, Miss America will be her No. 1 priority for the next year, but her ultimate plan is to earn a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University and go into the biotechnology and life science industry.
“Harvard is just the epitome of biotech,” Nichols said. “My goal is to go up there, extract those skills and then to come back to my favorite state ever, South Carolina, and impact the state.”
Fenegan collects toiletries, clothing and fresh underwear and socks for some of the 4,600 children in foster care in South Carolina through her platform, “Families Fostering Hope: Serving Children in the Foster Care System Through Kellan's Closet.”
“Seeing their faces when they come in to get those items and have something of their own, that's empowering to them,” Fenegan said.
Fenegan, 17, a junior at River Bluff High School in Lexington, competed in Miss America's Outstanding Teen program in July, placing in the top 10 nationally and receiving the highest GPA and other awards.
Priester with Nichols and Fenegan greeted surprised students in car line with smiles and umbrellas on a gray, rainy morning. Then, they joined Principal Renae Enlow in reading the day's announcements, including the weather forecast; led students in the Pledge of Allegiance and the school pledge; and wished a student a happy birthday.
Priester, the community development manager for Aiken Electric Cooperative, said Principal for a Day gave her the opportunity not only to give back but also to learn about some of Aiken County Public Schools' needs and some of the programs, such as STEM, schools offer. She said she encouraged anyone in a leadership position to visit schools if given the opportunity.
“If they have the opportunity to come to a school and shadow or offer some for their services or subject matter expertise, there are children who don't get an opportunity to see that,” Priester said. “If we will give just a little bit of our time, it makes a big difference in some of these kids' lives. Sometimes it's the only positive interaction they have.”
Enlow agreed that Principal for a Day allows community members to learn about the “good things that are going on in our building.”
“A lot of those programs are supported by donations and community organizations that are partners with our schools, so we want to have them in,” she said. “Sometimes having them here sparks a need or an opportunity to provide some type of incentive or motivation or even mentoring programs. Any time we can have those partnerships with anyone from outside in the community, we want to make sure we're fostering that.”
More than 30 community leaders, elected officials and business owners spent Friday with Aiken County Public Schools' principals from Ridge Spring-Monetta to North Augusta, “taking on the challenges of day-to-day leadership in our schools,” according to a news release from the school district.