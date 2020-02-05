The Aiken County Public School District confirms an Instagram account impersonating Midland Valley High School published a fake message stating the school would be closed Thursday.
The school district was made aware of the post that told students to stay home from school Thursday due to a "possible tragedy."
The instagram account, which uses Midland Valley High School's logo, has been reported to the platform's administration and will also be turned over to law enforcement, the school district said in a statement.
"Our district would never communicate a school closing, safety concern, etc. exclusively through one medium, especially social media," the statement reads. "In the event of a school closing or delay, that information would be communicated through BlackBoard Connect and delivered through multiple district communications channels, including phone call, text message, email and alert message on our school website."
The school district did announce on its website that schools will be operating on an early release schedule Thursday due to expected inclement weather.
All Aiken County public schools will be closing two hours early.
