The Aiken County Public School District recently named new administrative appointments for the 2020-21 school year.
A.L. Corbett Middle School
Michelle B. Kennedy has been appointed principal at A.L. Corbett Middle School. She began the 2019-20 school year as an assistant principal at A.L. Corbett and then was named the school's interim principal.
“I am excited to be continuing our work with the community, our scholars, our teachers and parents.” Kennedy said in a news release from the school district. “They got to know me as an administrator and as an interim principal so the community was able to see how I would operate as a principal.
Before the start of the 2020-21 school year, Kennedy said the school will continue to focus on the academic performance of the students while also adding important character and leadership development programs.
Director of administration
Dr. Sal Minolfo has been named the director of administration for the school district. He currently is the principal of Belvedere Elementary School.
“I will be working on a wide variety of things, such as helping schools build their respective renewal plans, school improvement councils and allocations, while also working with the district’s strategic plan, updating policies and procedures, and updating the administrative handbook and some aspects of human resources,” he said.
Another area of Minolfo’s new responsibilities will include further development of a leadership pipeline across the school district.
Minolfo was named as the 2019-20 Aiken County Public School District’s Principal of the Year, and he implemented the Mandarin Chinese partial immersion program at Belvedere Elementary School.
Wagener-Salley High School
Rasheem Neloms Sr. has been named the new principal at Wagener-Salley High School. He currently is the instructional coordinator for Birmingham City Schools in Birmingham, Alabama.
“I like a collaborative approach in educational leadership,” Neloms said. “I want to gather the opinions of others and build the capacity of others in the school who wish to be a part of the decision-making process. Some teachers may not wish to pursue a position in administration; but they would like to participate in school leadership, and I want to give them that opportunity."
Chris Earl, the school’s current leader, previously accepted a new position as the principal at Airport High School in Columbia, his alma mater.
Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School
Casey Rogers has been named the new principal at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School in Bath. For the last four years, he has been a teacher and assistant principal at the school.
One of the school’s initiatives Rogers is most excited to continue in the future is the school’s thematic program of Personalized Digital Learning, which has a goal to bring each student up-to-date technology in the form of a new laptop device.
“We will be in year two of a three-year rollout, which blends the talents of our teachers with the advantages of technology for each student,” Rogers said. “This will help us bring equity.”
Paul Spadaro, the school’s current leader, previously accepted a new district-level position in Greenwood School District 51.
The Aiken County School Board approved the appointments at its meeting May 12. All appointments will become effective July 1.