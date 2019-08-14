The Aiken County School Board voted to rescind a motion that would have renewed the Waterford Early Learning System through December at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The Board then approved a motion not to renew the Waterford program and return the time 4K and 5K kindergarten students spend on the computer-based instruction to classroom instruction.
The motion did allow Aiken County Public Schools to keep the Upstart component of Waterford. Upstart allows 4-year-olds who have not enrolled in the school district's in-school, full-day 4K programs because of limited space or ineligibility to receive 15-minute sessions at home with a parent and a Waterford facilitator.
Board member Jason Crane made the motion at the July 16 meeting to extend the Waterford program through December, and he made the motion to rescind that motion at Tuesday's meeting. Crane also made the motion to not renew the program.
The votes to to rescind the July 15 motion and to not renew Waterford were five to four. Crane, Barry Moulton, Keith Liner, Dwight Smith and Brian Silas voted to rescind and to not renew. Sandra Shealey, Ahmed Samaha, Tad Barber and Rosemary English opposed both motions.