The chairman of the Aiken County Board of Education on Wednesday addressed allegations concerning the recent resignation of former school superintendent Dr. Sean Alford and said the students of Aiken County are the district's focus moving forward.
In a letter addressed to the Aiken County community and released Wednesday night, School Board Chairman Keith Liner expressed gratitude to community members for their patience during the past several weeks.
“On behalf of Aiken County’s School Board, I would like to express our gratitude to the citizens of this community for your patience during these past few weeks," Liner states in the letter. "As previously shared, our school board and Aiken County’s former superintendent Dr. Sean Alford reached an amicable resolution and Dr. Alford resigned from his position effective September 13, 2019, to pursue other career opportunities. The Board appreciates and acknowledges his excellent leadership and performance during his time as superintendent of Aiken County Public Schools."
The Aiken County School Board on Sept. 5 voted, not unanimously, to accept Alford's resignation following a lengthy closed-door meeting. School Board members Tad Barber and Ahmed Samaha stepped down immediately after. Longtime board member Rosemary English resigned Sept. 13.
At the center of this personnel spat is an audio recording in which Alford allegedly threatens a former school district employee. Other unrelated rumors have also swirled.
"As far as questions about allegations referenced in the media are concerned," Liner states in his Wednesday letter, "I ask that you please refer to the comments from Dr. Alford’s attorney, Donald Gist, quoted in a September 15, 2019 article in the Post and Courier, "‘As to any allegations, they’re just that: allegations,’ Gist said. ‘Dr. Alford will not, under any circumstances, address those allegations, and they had nothing to do with his personal decision to pursue other career endeavors.'"
In her resignation letter, English specifically called for the school board to agree to submit itself to a thorough ethics investigation of the board.
Other prominent Aiken community members have joined the call for an investigation.
A collection of Aiken-area officials, community leaders and parents sent a letter dated Sept. 13 to S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman asking her office to look into the circumstances surrounding Alford's resignation.
In a succinct letter – two sentences – a total 12 people pressed Spearman to investigate potential "ethical issues and conflict of interests." The signatories include Aiken City Council member Ed Girardeau, former Aiken County Council member Scott Singer, prominent Aiken resident Betty Ryberg, former Aiken Standard publisher Ellen Priest, Barber and Samaha.
Each signature is dated Sept. 12. The letter does not offer specifics about any alleged violations or misconduct.
"This situation has been extremely difficult for our entire school community," Liner states in his Wednesday letter. "We have heard from numerous stakeholders collectively at our last regularly scheduled school board meeting and individually in our respective communities. I cannot discuss or comment on whether or not there is or will be an Ethics Commission investigation, which would be, by law, confidential, but can state that our school board will continue to strive to maintain community trust worthy of your support."
King Laurence, the school district's former chief officer of Administration, was named interim superintendent effective Sept. 14.
The remaining seven Aiken County School Board members approved his appointment Sept. 10 after an executive session to seek legal advice at their regular meeting which was held at Silver Bluff High School.
"As we move forward, please know that students are our focus and that we are committed to continuing programs that have contributed to their success," Liner states in his letter. "We have selected King Laurence to serve as interim superintendent. He has an educational career spanning three decades and is deeply rooted in the community, having served our district for the last 22 years. Our team of administrators and teachers are dedicated to the safety and success of our students."
After his appointment at the Sept. 10 school board meeting, Laurence said, “I think that the most important thing right now is that we begin the healing process. I think that my first responsibility is to try to provide a sense of calm and make sure that our school district stays on track, that we focus on our children, that we focus on continuing the good work that we're doing, to focus on high academic expectations, maintaining the safety of our students, maintaining fiscal responsibility and just staying on target and ensuring that we meet the needs of our children, our families and our communities.”
A special election will be held to fill the open school board seats.
The election date for Barber and Samaha's seats is set for Dec. 10, but that date is expected to change.
Cynthia Holland, the executive director of Aiken County Registration and Elections, said Monday she received Barber's and Samaha's official resignation letters from Liner on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Liner in an email Monday said he had received English's resignation letter and the school board “will take action on it” Tuesday at the board's regularly scheduled meeting.
Holland said if she receives English's official resignation letter from Liner within 28 days of Barber's and Samaha's vacancies, the election for all three seats would move to a later date.
Barber, Samaha and English represented mostly the Aiken area. Until an election or elections are held for the three vacant seats, most of the City of Aiken will have no representation on the Aiken County School Board.
Staff writers Larry Wood and Colin Demarest contributed to this article.