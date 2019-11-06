Hiring a new superintendent, returning neighborhoods on Aiken's Southside to their original attendance zones and emphasizing student and teacher safety are some of the goals candidates for three seats on the Aiken County School Board want to achieve if elected Dec. 10.
Nine of the 10 candidates shared their goals and answered questions about discipline and community trust Wednesday at a forum sponsored by the Aiken County Republican Party and 803 Food Delivery. More than 50 people attended the forum at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.
Kristin Beard, who is running for District 8, said she would expand the Community Eligibility Program to provide free lunch to students at all schools in the Aiken County Public School District.
“We're doing it in about half of our schools here in Aiken,” she said. “It reduces administrative burden. We don't have to deal with lunch accounts. We don't have to deal with surprise holes in our budget when people don't pay their lunch accounts.”
John Bradley, who is also running for District 8, said his goals include safety and teacher retention.
"I think the board needs to provide a safe, secure environment, one from free from unusual discipline problems. I would make sure that occurred,” he said. “I think teacher retention is an extremely important goal, particularly since we are facing a teacher shortage.”
Timothy Govenettio, also running for District 8, said his goals focus on quality and accountability.
“My two major goals would be, one, to improve the overall quality of education that our children get, and accountability, that's one thing I would definitely put in place and move forward,” he said.
Bruce Wheelon, who is running for District 8, said reversing decisions Aiken County School Board members made in January 2018 to redraw school attendance zones on Aiken's Southside is his goal.
“Rezoning is No. 1,” he said. “One of the reasons I ran was rezoning. We want to get this rezoning back to where it was.”
Robert Byrne, who is running for District 9, said his goals are hiring a new superintendent and re-establishing cooperation among board members.
“The first is the obvious one: new leadership, new superintendent through an open process with community input,” he said. “No. 2 is to re-establish working collegiality and openness among the board members so that whatever the issue we'll face it together to the benefit of the citizens of Aiken.”
Pamela Diaz, who is running for District 9, focused on teachers and discipline.
“One is letting teachers teach, and a safe, secure environment promising discipline will be enforced,” she said.
Keith Harp, who is running for District 9, also emphasized safety for students and teachers.
“No. 1 for me is safety,” he said. “I don't ever want to hear that somebody was bit, hit, passed out because of a choke hold – any of that stuff – and that's happening in our schools today, and it's got to stop.”
Cameron Nuessle, who is running for District 9, said he would put more emphasis on pre-K and early childhood grades.
“There's been a lot of emphasis in Aiken County put on the testing grades, which start in third grade, and we need to shift some resources and get more kids at risk into 4K in Aiken County,” he said.
George Grieve, who is running for District 7, also focused on leadership.
“We do need a good leader. That's paramount. Once we have the leadership in place, we need open communication and transparency. Again, this is a complaint with teachers I've interviewed,” he said. “And secondly, we need consistency in the administration of our policies and procedures.”
Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson also filed to represent District 7 but did not participate in the forum.
The special election Dec. 10 will fill the seats of three school board members – Rosemary English from District 7, Tad Barber from District 8 and Ahmed Samaha from District 9 - who resigned in September after the board voted to accept the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford.
All three seats represent Aiken's Area 1.
A video of the forum is on the Aiken County GOP Facebook page.
The Aiken Standard will sponsor a School Board Forum at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Municipal Building at 214 Park Ave. S.W. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The forum is free and open to the public.