The Aiken Music Fest is bringing live music back to the city this weekend.
The six-concert series will begin Saturday with a local musician's benefit out-of-quarantine show featuring the Emory Lee Band from 3 to 4:15 p.m., Christian Ndeti from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., Third Time Charmers from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and the Kenny George Band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., according to the festival's Facebook page.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. at Highfields Event Center at 118 Gaston Road N.E. Tickets are $10 and are available online at aikenmusicfest.com.
In addition to live music, the festival will have beer, food and crafts, according to its website.
The performers for the five other shows are as follows:
• June 20: Big Sky Revival with opening act Aubrey Eisenman & the Clydes. Big Sky Revival is a five-piece, high-energy, jamgrass band from South Carolina, blending various styles, including bluegrass, psychedelic rock and blues with extended improvisation, according to the festival website.
• July 11: Hustle Souls. Hustle Souls is an Asheville, North Carolina-based soul/rock band who fuse nostalgic, dust-covered-vinyl soul aesthetics with modern sensibilities and recently was named one of “Music Connections” “Hot 100 Live Unsigned Artists & Bands,” according to the festival website.
• Aug. 15: Hans Wenzel & the 86ers. The band has defined an edgy, vocally driven ensemble that embodies the true definition of story telling with infinite inspiration from haunting tales of heroism, loss, love and personal growth in historic Charleston, according to the festival website.
• Sept. 12: Josh Roberts and the Hinges. The four-piece band out of Charleston infuses their style of rock 'n' roll with blues, country punk and soul influence, according to the festival website.
• Oct. 17: Cris Jacobs. The band's work spans rock, folk, soul and funk, according to the festival website.
The concerts will be from 7 to 11 p.m. at Highfields Event Center. Admission is $10 per person.
All proceeds from the Aiken Music Fest series will benefit the Gaston Livery Stable.