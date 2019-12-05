The Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum is committed to preserving history, while honoring one of its own.
In 2012, the group established the Carolyn Miles Memorial Scholarship Fund, named for the executive director of the museum who served in that role for more than 10 years. Miles was "passionate" about education, so when the then president of the Friends suggested the (organization) provide a scholarship to assist a student at USC Aiken pursuing a major in historic preservation, archiving or collection acquisition and maintenance, the membership decided to name it in honor of her.
"It is important to the Friends that Aiken County's history is preserved for our current generations and generations to come," said Judi Romeo, current president of the Friends of the ACHM.
"History is a part of who we are, and we learn from what has happened in the past to help us prepare for the future."
This year, Abbey Rice, an Aiken native, earned the scholarship.
"I would like to immensely thank the donors because it sheds light on the importance of the humanities, confirms the fact that succeeding in this field is possible and shows me that no student is truly alone on their endeavor," Rice said about receiving the Carolyn Miles Memorial Scholarship.
"Studying history, arguably, is much more than dates, people and events," Rice said. "It is an exploration of ideas, functions, movements, power and outcomes."
She is already teaching students she engages with the importance of studying history.
Rice expects to graduate in May 2020 with a degree in history and a minor in psychology. Afterward, she plans on getting her master's degree in historic preservation or museum studies. Ultimately, she wants to work with historical documents and artifacts while educating the public school children.
"Support for scholarships is crucial to our students' success," said Judith Goodwin, a development officer at USC Aiken.
"For many students, a scholarship is the difference in attending the university or not.
"The interest the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum in our students studying history adds a personal touch, which makes this support even more meaningful."
To date, the Friends have awarded scholarships every year for the past seven years. Their investment in USC Aiken history students totals $8,000.
The group believes the return on the investment is worth it, based on its mission statement.
"By raising public awareness and support of the Aiken County Historical Museum, we strive to ensure a continuum of preservation, documentation and restoration of historical records and artifacts so they will be available to present and future generations," according to the organization's charter.