Aiken County Public Schools will dedicate two new schools in re-purposed buildings in August.
The ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for Aiken Intermediate School will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the school at 101 Gator Lane.
The ribbon cutting and dedication for Graniteville Elementary will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the school at 1 Willis Circle.
Guests can tour the schools after the ceremonies.
Aiken Intermediate, formerly Aiken Middle School, is for all Aiken County Public Schools' sixth-graders in Area 1. After their one year at the new schools, students will attend either Schofield Middle School or Kennedy Middle School according to their attendance area for seventh and eighth grades.
Graniteville Elementary was built in the 1950s as the original Byrd Elementary and later became the Byrd Learning Center for adult education. The school will allow the district to alleviate overcrowding at Byrd Elementary, which has had an increase in population because of new housing developments in the Graniteville area.
Renovations and construction continue at the James Taylor Gymnasium at Aiken High, Graniteville Elementary, the new Ridge Spring-Monetta High and restrooms at the Silver Bluff High football stadium. Dr. Shawn Foster, the school district's chief officer of Operations and Student Services, updated those projects for members of the Aiken County School Board at its regular meeting July 16.
The old bleachers have been removed from Aiken High's James Taylor Gymnasium, demolition work is complete, new duct work has been installed and the new HVAC system is almost complete. The new ticket booth in the lobby also is framed.
“The project is moving along well,” Foster said.
Foster described the construction and renovation work at Graniteville Elementary as a “beehive.”
“That means that people are hustling to ensure that we get kids moved into this building before the start of the school year,” Foster said.
The first day of school is Aug. 19.
The flooring is in, the first coat of paint is on the walls and the HVAC system is operational in the school's new cafeteria.
In the renovated areas of the school, the floors are waxed, Foster said.
“We actually started to deliver student desk and chairs,” he said. “That's always an exciting time when you see student furniture coming in. It's no longer four block walls. It's now becoming a school.”
The restrooms at the Silver Bluff High football stadium are expected to be complete before football season begins, Foster said.
The roof will be going on the second floor at the new Ridge Spring-Monetta High.
“That will be a milestone,” Foster said. “Once you get a roof on, you can move a lot faster with construction projects.”
Foster said the roof is on the new baseball press box and the irrigation is complete and sod is being laid at the new football stadium.
“We won't make the August game, but we're pushing hard to get it ready by September,” Foster said.
Foster said site work continues in preparation for the new classroom building to expand Midland Valley High School.