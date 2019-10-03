On Saturday, Sept. 21, Aiken High School students participated in Day of Caring by partnering with Aiken Downtown Development Association.
The students set up tables and chairs for Oktoberfest, picked up trash on Newberry Street and The Alley, and helped build trash receptacles for the parkways.
Designer Builders donated the wood for the trash cans, volunteers led by Josh Booth directed the students in the building project, Dr. Brice Laughter organized the Aiken High volunteers, and ADDA Executive Director Haley Knight and board members oversaw the projects.