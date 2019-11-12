The Hornet nation is buzzing about Aiken High School's fourth Hornet Holiday Market set for Thursday, according to a news release from Aiken County Public Schools.
The market will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Aiken High cafeteria and will feature 16 food and gift booths selling products to benefit the school's teams and clubs. The Aiken High Parent Teacher Student Organization is the sponsor.
“The goal of the Hornet Holiday Market is to provide a unique shopping experience for the community while offering Aiken High clubs and teams a feasible way to raise funds,” said Kathryn Larlee, a Hornet Holiday Market co-chairman.
The Hornet Holiday Market was created in response to conversations with many groups about the difficulties they were having raising funds, according to the release. The event is an opportunity for groups to unite and significantly increase their audience for fundraising.
“We’re excited about hosting this fun event every year,” said Michele Merritt, a Hornet Holiday Market co-chair. “The teams and clubs put a great deal of effort into the products they offer.”
Shoppers can find traditional holiday gifts, including ornaments, jewelry and custom drinkware, and more trendy selections, including bath scrubs, tote bags and a variety of Hornet gear. Many of the items have been handmade or “home-cooked” by Aiken High School students, according to the release.
“This is such a festive event, fueled by the contagious enthusiasm of our creative students and the guidance of our teachers, coaches and parents,” said Charlotte Hill, the president of the Aiken High School Parent Teacher Student Organization.
“The students were involved in selecting the items being sold, and the team coaches and group sponsors showed them how to plan for success,” she said.
Shoppers also can find a variety of snacks, sweet treats and dinner-worthy fare at the market, according to the release.
Shoppers should bring cash or a checkbook; the groups cannot accept debit or credit cards.