The Aiken High School FFA spring plant sale has been extended through Saturday.
The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. without an appointment, but shoppers must follow social distancing guidelines. The sale is in the greenhouses behind Aiken High at 449 Rutland Drive.
The sale features annuals, including geraniums, impatiens and vinca; hanging baskets filled with petunias; and some vegetable plants, including tomatoes and peppers.
“Everything is looking beautiful,” Mackenzie Mullikin, Aiken High's agricultural educator and the FFA adviser, said Monday.
Proceeds from the FFA plant sales help support the agriculture program at Aiken High, including field trips and other student activities.
“It gives students a lot of opportunities they wouldn't have just because we're able to fund more of the costs for them,” Mullikin said. “It gives students more opportunities to be involved and for them to see more agriculture.”