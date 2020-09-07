The Aiken County Board of Education will vote to approve several grants and donations for schools at its Tuesday meeting, the first since the school year began last week.
Superintendent King Laurence will provide school district updates, including on the first week of school and the Back-to-School Advisory Committee, a group formed to review data from the COVID-19 pandemic and determine the best path forward for Aiken County schools.
Grants and donations
The South Carolina Arts Commission is awarding two $10,000 grants, the Arts in Basic Curriculum Grant Award, to two Aiken County schools: East Aiken School of the Arts and New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School.
The grants will fund a variety of arts-related expenses, including substitute teachers, equipment, theatre supplies, music, dance and visual arts, informal and formal performances, artists-in-residence instruction, professional development and arts-based field trips, according to the meeting agenda.
Also in the arts field, the South Carolina Department of Education awarded the Innovative Arts Works Grant to two Aiken County schools, each receiving $4,000.
Aiken Intermediate School, the district's all-sixth grade school, received the grant for the project "Achieving World Class Potential in the Visual Arts." Funds will be used to purchase supplies and materials, according to the meeting agenda.
Paul Knox Middle School received the grant for the project "Premier Media Art, Critical Thinking & Digital Technology Program." The funds will go to substitutes, visiting artists, cameras and accessories, printing services, and other related equipment, materials and supplies, according to the meeting agenda.
Six Aiken County schools will receive $500 each for new books in their media centers: Byrd Elementary, Clearwater Elementary, Gloverville Elementary, Graniteville Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and Warrenville Elementary.
The media center funds come from the Central Carolina Community Foundation, which awarded a $3,000 grant to be distributed equally among the six Area 3 elementary schools.
Two schools will receive donations of more than $1,000.
For Byrd Elementary, the Rotary Club of Aiken is providing a $1,500 Community Service Grant donation to purchase additional books for the media center.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church donated $1,200 to Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School to buy school supplies and materials for students.
Additionally, the school board will vote to approve an application for a grant.
Ridge Spring-Monetta High School would like to submit an application for a $10,000 John Deere Project Lead The Way Computer Science Grant, according to the agenda. The money would help expand the school's PLTW Computer Science Principles course.
Construction updates
Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, will provide status reports about ongoing construction projects at Aiken County schools.
Belvedere Elementary, Midland Valley High, Millbrook Elementary, North Augusta High and Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary all have ongoing additions or renovations.
Additionally, the school board will vote on an increased budget for an upcoming construction project at Hammond Hill Elementary.
Other business
The school board will vote on consideration for two additional computer technicians, according to the meeting agenda.
After an initial reading at the previous school board meeting, board members will vote on adopting a statewide accommodation for breastfeeding mothers as part the South Carolina Lactation Support Act.
According to the meeting agenda, this law intends to “promote health and to support those who wish to express breast milk at work by requiring employers to make reasonable efforts to provide workers with reasonable unpaid break time and space to express milk at work.”
The board will also vote on personnel appointments and out-of-district transfer requests.
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1000 Brookhaven Drive. To view a livestream of the school board meeting, visit the school district website at acpsd.net.