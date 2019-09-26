The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible threat at Horse Creek Academy.
Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, the executive director of the charter school, said Thursday morning that “a threat came in, and police were immediately involved.”
“Possible is the key word,” Taylor said. “Everyone is completely safe. There's no threat here at the building at all right now, but we are investigating with obviously the police being here. That's a precaution.”
According to a post on social media Thursday morning, “Last night and this morning we were made aware of a possible threat. Safety is our first priory here at HCA. The local police are involved and are present on campus today. Our students are safe and secure. School will run as normal. Thank your for your support.”
Taylor said students' safety is her priority.
“I'm a mom, and I have almost 600 students here I'm taking care of,” she said. “Even at the thought of a possible threat, I'm going to make sure we're safe, so that's what we're doing here today.”