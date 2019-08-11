as-070116-ne-summer-reading-camp3 (copy) (copy)
The Aiken County Public School District offers a variety of opportunities for volunteer work throughout the school year. 

According to the ACPS website, volunteer opportunities are divided into two levels. 

A Level 1 Volunteer is an individual whose contact with students is supervised by school personnel at all times, typically in public settings and classrooms. 

Examples include but are not limited to: 

  • Classroom tutor 

  • Test monitor 

  • Homeroom parent or class assistant

  • Lunch buddy, playground, computer or media assistant 

  • Volunteer assistant in after-school programs

  • School office volunteer 

  • Room Parent 

A Level 2 Volunteer is an individual who works with students in settings which might not always be supervised by school personnel.

Level 2 volunteers will likely have direct and unsupervised interactions with students however, the district states that no volunteer should ever place themselves in a situation where they are alone with an individual student.   

Examples include but are not limited to: 

  • On-site tutoring outside of the classroom

  • Chaperones for school field trips, sporting events and overnight events

  • Booster Club and PTA officers 

  • Athletic coaching assistants 

  • Mentors

According to the ACPSD, the background checks are required for all volunteers prior to service at any Aiken County Public school. A National Sex Offender Registry Check as well as a criminal background screening is required of all Level 2 volunteers. 

Background checks are available at no cost to volunteers through the school’s volunteer coordinator.

For more information and access to volunteer applications, visit https://www.acpsd.net/Page/21755.

