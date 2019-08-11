The Aiken County Public School District offers a variety of opportunities for volunteer work throughout the school year.
According to the ACPS website, volunteer opportunities are divided into two levels.
A Level 1 Volunteer is an individual whose contact with students is supervised by school personnel at all times, typically in public settings and classrooms.
Examples include but are not limited to:
Classroom tutor
Test monitor
Homeroom parent or class assistant
Lunch buddy, playground, computer or media assistant
Volunteer assistant in after-school programs
School office volunteer
Room Parent
A Level 2 Volunteer is an individual who works with students in settings which might not always be supervised by school personnel.
Level 2 volunteers will likely have direct and unsupervised interactions with students however, the district states that no volunteer should ever place themselves in a situation where they are alone with an individual student.
Examples include but are not limited to:
On-site tutoring outside of the classroom
Chaperones for school field trips, sporting events and overnight events
Booster Club and PTA officers
Athletic coaching assistants
Mentors
According to the ACPSD, the background checks are required for all volunteers prior to service at any Aiken County Public school. A National Sex Offender Registry Check as well as a criminal background screening is required of all Level 2 volunteers.
Background checks are available at no cost to volunteers through the school’s volunteer coordinator.
For more information and access to volunteer applications, visit https://www.acpsd.net/Page/21755.