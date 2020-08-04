After six years with the Aiken County Public School District, Communications Director Merry Glenne Piccolino will be moving on to a new position in Orangeburg County.
In her new role in Orangeburg County schools, Piccolino will serve as the Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business and Community Partnerships. The district's Board of Trustees approved her hiring on July 28, according to a news release.
"I'm just incredibly honored," Piccolino said in the release. "I recognize that this is a critical time for the district and community. I have a passion for supporting organizational transitions and, in this instance, felt called to become a part of a team to unify the Orangeburg community in support of its newly consolidated public school system."
Dr. Shawn Foster, a previous employee of the Aiken County Public School District who was named Superintendent of Orangeburg County schools earlier this year, supported the hiring of his former coworker.
"Merry Glenne is incredibly dedicated and talented," Foster said in the release. ""She is honestly the most impressive communications leader I've ever worked with ... there's nothing she can't do."
During her time with the school district, Piccolino oversaw communications, social media campaigns, events, fundraising, and marketing, along with other responsibilities.
Piccolino helped establish the district's "One Team" brand, which has been praised by Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence for its message of unity throughout the district.
Piccolino has been involved with and founded numerous projects and campaigns in the school district, including the One Cent Sales Tax in 2014, Aiken Works, and annual teacher and employee appreciation events.
She will assume her new role within the Orangeburg County School District in mid-August.