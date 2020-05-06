Aiken County Public Schools’ online rolling student registration for the 2020-21 school year has begun.
Registration is open for both new and returning students. Families should register as early as possible, according to a news release from the school district.
The new student online registration link is available for families applying to pre-kindergarten programs, people registering incoming kindergarten students and any student not enrolled in an Aiken County school this past year. Families interested in applying to the 4K Early Learning Programs (CERDEP) will also use the online link to submit their applications.
A link to the 2020-21 new student registration page is available on the front page of the district’s website at acpsd.net under the “Announcements” tab, as well as by navigating on the school district website to “I AM … A Parent/Guardian” and clicking on 2020-21 Online Student Registration. Additional information regarding student registration fees, class fees and how to pay school fees online also is available on the 2020-21 student registration page.
For families new to Aiken County Public Schools, a link to the ACPSD school zone locator can be accessed by hovering over the “About Us” channel and clicking on “School Zone Locator” or by visiting the “I AM … A Parent/Guardian” section of the school district's website.
For all returning Aiken County Public Schools students, online registration will be accessed through the PowerSchool Parent Portal. Once parents and guardians have logged in on the Parent Portal, the link to 2020-21 online registration will be located at the bottom left of the page. Click “Returning Student Registration 2020-2021” link to get started.
Parents who still need to set up a Parent Portal account should contact their current school for information login on how to access the parent portal account. Student information clerks will be ready to support parents and guardians.
Parents and guardians of new ACPSD students should collect the necessary documents as follows:
• Your child’s birth certificate
• Immunization record
• Two proof of residency documents.
Parents and guardians can scan the document using .doc or .pdf or upload an image -a photograph in .jpg or .png format - of the document. Parents and guardians can take a picture of the document with a cell phone and upload during the registration process. A physical copy of the student's birth certificate and immunization records must be provided to the school before the first day of school.
Before beginning online registration, all parents and guardians should collect two documents that support proof of residency. Parents and guardians can choose to scan the document in .doc or .pdf format or upload an image – a photograph in .jpg or .png format - of the document with a cell phone. Acceptable documents are as follows:
• Mortgage contract or statement
• South Carolina driver's license or ID card
• Property tax bill or receipt
• Utility bill, including electric, water or gas
• Cable/satellite, Internet or telephone bill
• Homeowners/renters insurance policy
• Notarized letter from landlord.
Also, for parents of elementary and middle school students who would like to enroll their student in the QuestZone after-school program for next school year, or to find out more information about the QuestZone programs, they should view their flyer in Peachjar or visit thequestzone.com online. Click on the “enroll now” icon at the top of the page and compete the registration information.