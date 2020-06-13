The Aiken County Public School District announced Thursday the 2020 Stars of Public Education Honor Court Members.
The “stars” are educators, principals, first-year teachers and support staff employees, according to a news release from the district. This year, the district has added assistant principals to its “stars” lineup.
“This year our Stars of Public Education have shined brighter than ever during the response to COVID-19 when educators have faced unprecedented challenges in providing educational services and additional supports to their students and families,” according to the release.
Teacher of the Year
The Teacher of the Year Honor Court is a follows:
• Rachel Creasy, ESOL (English as a Second Language), Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School.
• John Kucela, special education, North Augusta High School.
• Heather Logan, seventh-grade English Language Arts and eighth-grade PRO TEAM teacher, Paul Knox Middle School.
• Misty McConnell, third-grade teacher, Redcliffe Elementary School.
• Nicole Stansell, eighth-grade mathematics and geometry, Kennedy Middle School.
First-Year Teacher of the Year
The First-Year Teacher of the Year Honor Court is as follows:
• Natalie Hornsby, algebra I and geometry, South Aiken High School.
• Carina McGee, advanced English I and English II, Aiken High School.
• Briante Perkins, English and social studies, Kennedy Middle School.
Giving Even More (GEM)
The Giving Even More (GEM) Honor Court is as follows:
• Jamie Busbee, secretary, Millbrook Elementary School.
• Brook Byers, parent involvement aide, Busbee Elementary School.
• Nicci Cabiness, bookkeeper, Mossy Creek Elementary School.
• Kimberly Estep, instructional aide, Warrenville Elementary.
• Rhonda Norris, guidance secretary, North Augusta High School.
Assistant Principal of the Year
The Assistant Principal of the Year Honor Court is as follows:
• Jamie Byrne, Aiken Intermediate School.
• Lindsey Hager, North Augusta Elementary School.
• Tami Shaffer, South Aiken High School.
Principal of the Year
The Principal of the Year Honor Court is as follows:
• Dr. Jason Holt, Aiken High School.
• Shunte Dugar, New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School.
• Pat Wilson, North Augusta Elementary School.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the annual Aiken County Public Schools’ Stars of Public Education event, which had been scheduled for June 2, has been postponed until later in the year.