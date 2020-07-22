Parents and guardians will not need to sign a risk waiver for students to return to school this fall, according to the Aiken County Public School District.
The district is attempting to "stomp out rumors" about back-to-school risk requirements circulating due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to its website.
One of the most prominent rumors the district has addressed – and denied – is the belief that parents will have to sign an Assumption of Risk waiver for students returning to the traditional classroom setting due to the potential risk of contracting COVID-19 in schools.
"We are aware of misinformation about our Back To School plans and protocols that is being circulated on social media," reads a statement posted on the district's website. "... It's just not true that ACPSD is requiring an Assumption of Risk Waiver for students, teachers and staff prior to attending in-person school in the 2020-2021 school year."
According to Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence, some of the confusion over whether waivers would need to be signed upon returning to school was due to such waivers being required for athletes and band members during summer conditioning.
During a special called Aiken County School Board meeting Tuesday, July 21, Laurence said such waivers were only required during the Phase 1 plan of returning to summer athletics and band practice conditioning in schools.
"Part of that plan was a waiver to have the athletes sign," Laurence said. "It only applied to athletes; it only applied to summer conditioning."
The district included numerous social distancing and personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements in athletic and band practice during the summer due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.
Following guidelines set by the S.C. High School League, the Aiken County school district decided earlier this summer to include an Assumption of Risk Waiver so band members and athletes could understand there was still some risk of contracting COVID-19.
Currently, no such waiver is being considered by the school district for the 2020-2021 school year, according to www.acpsd.net.