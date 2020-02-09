The Aiken County Public School District celebrated the many contributions of school counselors during National School Counseling Week, which was held Feb. 3-7.
National School Counseling Week is sponsored by the American School Counselor Association and focuses public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within the U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.
National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling.
“In Aiken County, our professional school counselors are data-driven leaders who are the heart of their schools,” said Sharon Worley, Aiken County Public Schools coordinator for counseling and career services. “They are uniquely qualified to address the social, emotional, behavioral, academic and career-related needs of all students. Our school counselors do a fantastic job of meeting a variety of student needs so that our children can learn and achieve their goals.”
The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for those who implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century.
“Serving as a school counselor in Aiken County is a true honor,” said Elesha Ellison, who serves as a lead counselor with Aiken County Public Schools. “Our joy lies in helping our students grow into responsible, caring and contributing young men and women. Whether we find ourselves being a shoulder to cry on, providing guidance toward a successful post-secondary venture, or just being a smiling face, we are committed to our schools and our students. Our profession is one in which, I believe, one must feel a true calling. I am incredibly blessed to wake up each day and serve among the most humble and dedicated professionals in our school district."
School counselors are actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents. They work in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world and focus on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development.
School counselors work with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.
“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, postsecondary options and social/emotional skills,” said Kwok-Sze Wong, Ed.D., ASCA executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”
Parents or community members with specific questions or concerns about school counseling programs should contact the school counselors at their local schools. More general information can also be found at www.schoolcounselor.org.