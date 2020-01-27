The Aiken County School Board will consider bids for replacing exterior signs at four schools Tuesday at its regular meeting.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at North Augusta Middle School at 725 Old Edgefield Road.
The Aiken County Public School District received bids to replace exterior signs at Gloverville Elementary, New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School, Redcliffe Elementary and Warrenville Elementary. Signs Unlimited of South Carolina submitted the lowest bid, according to the agenda.
The cost would be $28,685 for each school. Funding would come from the Five-Year Facility Improvement Plan for 2020-2021.
Under the Office of the Board Chairman, the board will consider a proposal to change the regular month meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. Board members discussed the change Saturday during a special work session.
The board will hear change orders for construction projects, including a $19,305 credit for the 2019 bleacher project at Kennedy Middle School and Silver Bluff High School.
The board also will hear financial reports for September and October and a report of the Aspiring Principal's Academy.
North Augusta Middle School will be the school spotlight.