Four of the Aiken County School Board's nine seats are up for election, and all of them are set to see a contested race this November.
Filing for Districts 1, 4, 8 and 9 ended at noon Monday. Each district has two candidates running for school board, with all the board's current representatives filing for reelection.
In District 1, which covers much of Wagener, Sandra Shealey and Samuretta Muldrow have filed.
Shealey, the incumbent, said she feels "responsible" for fostering positive experiences in the local public school system by which her son received his education.
"It's an honor to work with the community and the school board," Shealey said. "I feel like there’s a lot of things left for us to do ... and I feel like my experience and knowledge will help with that."
Muldrow said that her experience as a native would make her a good choice for the Wagener-area seat.
"This is my community," Muldrow said. "I was born and reared here, I worked in the (school) system as well. I just want to be of service to my community."
In District 9, Anthony James and Cameron Nuessle – who currently holds the board seat – have filed for the Aiken-area seat.
"I decided to run because I try to stay involved in children’s issues," James said. "I came from a school where teachers would tell students that you’ll never amount to anything. Your best bet is to end up in jail."
James said he graduated from The Citadel and wore his uniform in schools to encourage children to graduate.
"I’ve been in service in one way or another," James said. "I’ve been in the military for almost 20 years now. I feel and believe that children are our future, and I believe we should do everything to support them."
Nuessle won the District 9 seat in a special election at the end of last year.
"I am running for school board for the same reasons as I successfully did last year," Nuessle said. "I want to provide a safe place for students to learn. I want our educators to be valued. I want parents to have a voice and be informed.
"My family has long been invested in our public schools and my children will attend public high school this year. I want to see the best outcomes for my children and all the children of Aiken County."
In District 8, current board member Dr. John Bradley and the Rev. Dr. Douglas Slaughter, who is a pastor at Second Baptist Church, have both filed for the seat that also represents Aiken.
"I feel like with my experience and background – I feel like I just have something to offer," said Bradley, a former board chairman who won a special election last year. "I think that the school district is going through an unparalleled time of crisis, actually. I just felt called to do it."
Slaughter said he primarily wants to run for school board so he can help children impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
"I really care about our kids," Slaughter said. "I think that every child counts and leadership makes all the difference in the world. I've been working with kids in the schools and in the community for about 30 years now. I think with COVID-19 ... that leadership on the board is really important, and I want to help."
In District 4, which covers North Augusta, current board chair Keith Liner and Patricia Hanks have filed for election.
"I guess I’m just excited to be part of the district and want to continue helping us progress with student achievement and our building projects," Liner said. "I’m excited about the direction we're headed in."
Hanks has lived in North Augusta with her family for 25 years. All three of her children attended public schools in the area.
"I just love the community," Hanks said. "I am now in retirement though, so I thought, this is the perfect time. I am at a point where I am fully available to work with teachers and the community as a whole ... I am so excited to put my hat in the ring."