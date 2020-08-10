The Aiken County School Board will review policies related to face coverings and communicable diseases at its Tuesday night meeting.
The board will begin reviewing a temporary policy based on the S.C. Department of Education's face covering guidelines for K-12 students, which recommend wearing a face covering when social distancing is not practical.
The board also will vote on changes to an administrative rule that establishes how schools deal with students who have communicable or infectious diseases.
According to the meeting agenda, the rule "seeks to maintain a balance between the need to educate all eligible students and to control communicable diseases."
In case extreme weather causes school cancellations this year, the board will vote on three days to designate as weather makeup days.
Another voting item on the agenda is a policy allowing the School Board to arrange with other school districts the interchange of students. The policy states that the district will assume no responsibility for tuition to the receiving district when students transfer out.
The board will have a final reading and vote on revisions to Title IX sexual harassment policies based on changes announced by the U.S. Department of Education on May 6.
Additionally, the board will hear information items related to COVID-19 leave and several construction projects, including additions and renovations at Belvedere Elementary, Midland Valley High School, Millbrook Elementary, North Augusta High School and Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
To view a livestream of the meeting, visit the district website at www.acpsd.net.