The Aiken County School Board will hear a recommendation to start a behavior intervention program for elementary school students at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Aiken County Public Schools district office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
The intervention would be a short-term restorative program from 45 to 60 days designed specifically for elementary students who exhibit chronic and repeated social, emotional and behavioral incidents, according to the agenda.
The program would address the social, emotional, physical and cognitive aspects contributing to the behavior in a therapeutic environment while also incorporating family support services.
To have the program in place by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, the school district is recommending hiring a director before the end of this school year.
According to the agenda, the district has experienced a trend in increasingly challenging behaviors in a small population of its elementary school students across the county.
Interventions at the school level often have been less than successful and may be contributing to an over identification of students with disabilities, according to the agenda.
Surveyed teachers have indicated that classroom management of students exhibiting extreme behavior is the most challenging aspect of their job. Teacher forums and elementary principals also have noted a significant portion of the school day is devoted to supporting students in crisis, according to the agenda.
In other business, the Board will hear items as follows:
• A school spotlight on Aiken Elementary School
• The annual update on Horse Creek Academy
• The final construction status report for the new Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
• Construction status reports on the James Taylor Gymnasium renovation project at Aiken High School, the renovation and addition project at Midland Valley High School and the new gymnasium and fine arts wing at North Augusta High School
• Design development drawings and budget for the Belvedere Elementary School addition and renovation project.