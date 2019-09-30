Filing is open for two vacant seats on the Aiken County School Board, and filing for a third vacant seat will open Friday.
The special election to fill all three seats will be Dec. 10, according to an email from Cynthia Holland, the director or Registration & Elections for Aiken County.
Filing for the District 8 and 9 seats will be open through noon Oct. 7. Filing for the District 7 seat will be open from noon Friday (Oct. 4) to noon Oct. 14. All three seats represent the Aiken County Public Schools' attendance Area 1 in Aiken.
Tad Barber, who represented District 8, and Ahmed Samaha, who represented District 9, resigned Sept. 5 at a special called meeting after the School Board voted to accept the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford. The board officially accepted their resignations Sept. 10 at its regular meeting.
English announced Sept. 5 at the special meeting that she would resign Sept. 13, Alford's last day with the school district. The board officially accepted English's resignation Sept. 24 at its regular meeting.