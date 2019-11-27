Aiken voters will choose three new Aiken County School Board members during a special election Dec. 10.
Ten candidates are running to represent District 7, District 8 and District 9. All three seats represent the Aiken County Public Schools' attendance Area 1 in Aiken.
George Grieve and Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson are the candidates for District 7.
Kristin Beard, John Bradley, Timothy Govenettio and Bruce Wheelon are running for District 8.
Robert Byrne, Pamela Diaz, Keith Harp and Cameron Nuessle are the candidates for District 9.
The special election will fill the seats of former school board members Rosemary English from District 7, Tad Barber from District 8 and Ahmed Samaha from District 9. They resigned their seats in September after the school board voted to accept the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford.
Dec. 10 voting precincts
The following are the voting precincts for the Aiken County School Board special election Dec. 10, divided by district.
There are precincts that have more than one school district, so check with the Aiken County Voting Registration and Elections Office at 803-642-2028 to determine if a voter will be eligible to vote.
District 7
Aiken No. 2: Old Bi-Lo Shopping Center, 1153 York St., Aiken
Aiken No. 3: Old Bi-Lo Shopping Center, 1153 York St., Aiken
Aiken No. 4: Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E., Aiken
Aiken No. 5: St. Mary's Smith Hall, 125 Park Ave. S.E., Aiken
China Springs 11: Center Fire Substation, 7 T and S Drive, Aiken
Eureka 14: Old Time Gospel Church, 1231 Luke Bridge Road, Trenton
Shiloh 34: J.D. Lever Elementary, 2404 Columbia Highway N., Aiken
Vaucluse 38: First Baptist Church Vaucluse, 2 Church St., Aiken
Ward 40: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 4185 Columbia Highway N., Ridge Spring
Six Points No. 46: Center for Innovative Learning at Pinecrest, 1050 Pinecrest Ave., Aiken
Couchton 56: Couchton Baptist Church, 3171 Wagener Road, Aiken
Redd's Branch 57: East Aiken School of the Arts, 223 Old Wagener Road, Aiken
Levels No. 72: Couchton Baptist Church, 3171 Wagener Road, Aiken
District 8
Aiken No. 5: St. Mary's Smith Hall, 125 Park Ave. S.E., Aiken
Aiken 6: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken
College Acre 13: Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Road, Aiken
Millbrook 20: Aiken Elementary School, 2050 Pine Log Road, Aiken
Montmorenci 22: Montmorenci First Baptist Church, 44 Old Barnwell Road, Aiken
Shaws Fork 33: Shaws Fork Baptist Church, 1085 Shaws Fork Road, Aiken
Shiloh 34: J.D. Lever Elementary, 2404 Columbia Highway N., Aiken
Levels 52: Kennedy Middle School, 274 E. Pine Log Road, Aiken
Hollow Creek 53: Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Road, Aiken
Couchton 56: Couchton Baptist Church, 3171 Wagener Road, Aiken
Sandstone 70: Columbus Club, 1003 Spaulding Drive, Aiken
Levels No. 72: Couchton Baptist Church, 3171 Wagener Road, Aiken
South Aiken 75: Mt. Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road S.E., Aiken
Sandstone 79: Columbus Club, 1003 Spaulding Drive, Aiken
District 9
Aiken 1: City Auditorium, 214 Park Ave. S.W., Aiken
Aiken No. 2: Old Bi-Lo Shopping Center, 1153 York St., Aiken
Aiken 6: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken
Millbrook 20: Aiken Elementary School, 2050 Pine Log Road, Aiken
Warrenville 41: First Baptist Church Warrenville, 1012 Aiken Blvd., Warrenville
Aiken 47: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken
Levels 52: Kennedy Middle School, 274 E. Pine Log Road, Aiken
Gem Lakes 60: Warrenville Elementary, 569 Howlandville Road, Warrenville
Sleepy Hollow 65: St. Augustine Of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Road, Aiken
Hitchcock 66: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road, Aiken
Anderson Pond 69: Harbor Chase, 1385 Silver Bluff Road, Aiken
South Aiken 76: Living Hope, 2550 Old Dominion Road, Aiken
Gem Lakes 77: Aiken Elementary School, 2050 Pine Log Road, Aiken
Levels 83: Kennedy Middle School, 274 E. Pine Log Road, Aiken